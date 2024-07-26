Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 2.89%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool updated its FY24 guidance to approx $12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.000 EPS.

Whirlpool Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.44. 557,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,786. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

