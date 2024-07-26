WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $276,647.01

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $276,647.01 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00105459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

