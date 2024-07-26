William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.66. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $20.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $20.10 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 EPS.

CB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.05.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.11. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

