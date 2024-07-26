Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) PT Raised to $315.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

Shares of WTW stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.34. The stock had a trading volume of 212,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $283.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.12 and its 200 day moving average is $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

