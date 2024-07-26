Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-17.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ WTW traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $283.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

