Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.06

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.06 and last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 3221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Winpak alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WPK

Winpak Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.73.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.14 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.364751 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winpak Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.93%.

Winpak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.