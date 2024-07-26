Winpak (TSE:WPK) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.06

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.06 and last traded at C$46.06, with a volume of 3221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on WPK
Winpak Trading Up 7.7 %
Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.14 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 3.364751 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Winpak Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.93%.
Winpak Company Profile
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Winpak
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.