WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.38. 4,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

