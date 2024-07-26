WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 667,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

