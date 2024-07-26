WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.97. 667,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.09. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $61.21 and a fifty-two week high of $81.05.

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.