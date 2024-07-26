WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 224,946 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 43,737 shares.The stock last traded at $51.64 and had previously closed at $52.27.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

