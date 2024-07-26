World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00. 2,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 15.98 and a quick ratio of 15.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 18.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

