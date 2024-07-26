Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $420.84 million and $2.36 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,681,030,191,087 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,682,324,940,511.882. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004838 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $3,111,263.26 traded over the last 24 hours.”

