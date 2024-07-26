WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WSFS

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.