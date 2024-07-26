Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.32 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.320 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of WH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.62. 259,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $14,399,027.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $276,393.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,933 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,227 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

