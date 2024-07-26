Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 4.8%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.77. 476,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 650,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XNCR shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xencor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNCR

Xencor Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.07 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 82.23%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 498.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Xencor by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Xencor by 29,487.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.