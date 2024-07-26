XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down to $114.90

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $114.90, but opened at $110.44. XPO shares last traded at $113.22, with a volume of 152,703 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.23 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

