XYO One Day Volume Reaches $617,033.58 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.39 million and $617,033.58 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00570178 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $545,066.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

