Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock worth $1,203,925. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

