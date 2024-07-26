Zacks Research Comments on United States Steel Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for United States Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE X opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 250,311 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

