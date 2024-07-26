Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $231,005.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock worth $319,192. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 4,993,164 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 197.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 376,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

