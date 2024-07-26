ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Short Interest Update

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 205.1% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
ZOZO Price Performance
Shares of SRTTY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.55. 8,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,544. ZOZO has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.
About ZOZO
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ZOZO
- What are earnings reports?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.