Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 57.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZYXI

Zynex Stock Performance

Zynex stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $323.74 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 200.0% in the second quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Zynex by 24.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Zynex in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.