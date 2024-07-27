10,824 Shares in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,935,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,366,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

PCYO opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $262.95 million, a P/E ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.06.

Pure Cycle ( NASDAQ:PCYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

