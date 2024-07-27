13,671 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,671 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after buying an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PWR. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE PWR traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.73. 642,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

