1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 11,158 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.70% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $56,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.21. 107,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

