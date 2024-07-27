1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 552 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN traded up $14.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,078.63. 380,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,033.85 and a 200-day moving average of $977.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $723.56 and a 1-year high of $1,106.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,074.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

