1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 7,496 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,882,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 697,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 657,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after acquiring an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $140.30.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.