1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 7,797 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,122,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 25,462 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Coterra Energy by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 4,015,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,731. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.