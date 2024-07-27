1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $59,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,195,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 25 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. 25 LLC now owns 177,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 368,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,098. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

