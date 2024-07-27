1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,299 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.59% of CAE worth $38,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of CAE by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 17,334,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 127,504 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,168,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,747,000 after acquiring an additional 413,389 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,932,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after buying an additional 496,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. 508,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,174. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.67.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Desjardins cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

