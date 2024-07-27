1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 6,689.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 367,906 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $50,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 404,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.84 and a 1 year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

