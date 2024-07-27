1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 364.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WELL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. 2,104,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,044. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

