1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $44.48 Million in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,480,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.27% of NICE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in NICE by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NICE by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 434,789 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after purchasing an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.99. 322,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.05. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $339.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NICE

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.