1,995 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 846,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,919,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Yum China by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 509,338 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yum China by 413.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Yum China by 23,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE YUMC opened at $30.01 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Yum China Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.