1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 195,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,916. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 1st Source

Insider Activity at 1st Source

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 1st Source

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

