2,601 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock traded down $43.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,914,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,874. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

