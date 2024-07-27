2,832 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 458.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 142,543 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,196.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 587,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,956,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.6 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 2,083,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,130. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

