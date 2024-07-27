3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $4,373,000. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $1,723,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1,381.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,929 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock traded up $23.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.16. 32,748,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $128.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

