3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.03 and last traded at $103.82. Approximately 751,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,194,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.25.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

3M Stock Up 23.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

