719 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 2.5 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $145.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

