9,239 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,141,000 after acquiring an additional 98,506 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Aramark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 205,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Aramark by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

ARMK stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 960,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,165. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

