9,636 Shares in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 283,469 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.