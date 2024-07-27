AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY24 guidance to $10.71-10.91 EPS.
AbbVie Price Performance
NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.16. 6,948,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,529,298. The firm has a market cap of $326.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $186.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on AbbVie
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.