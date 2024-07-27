Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $1,649,100.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ellyn Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 25th, Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.5 %

ACN stock opened at $328.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.85. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

