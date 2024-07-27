ACCO Brands Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

ACCO Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

ACCO Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Insider Activity

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

