ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of ADTRAN worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 884,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $512.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ADTN. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.