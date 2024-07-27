Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after buying an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,391,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,975,000 after acquiring an additional 81,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after acquiring an additional 772,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,650.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,411. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.24, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $101.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

