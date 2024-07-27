Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Insider Activity

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.54. 1,064,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,850. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

