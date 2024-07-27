Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 207,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,361,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 72,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $90,105. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $3.06 on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,751,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,705. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $637.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Scotiabank began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.80.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

