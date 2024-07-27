Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 744,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,030. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.36 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

