Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 466,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.