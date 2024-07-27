Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Oshkosh worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.
Oshkosh Stock Performance
OSK traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.02. 466,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.02. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.82.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.
